First Alert for decreasing clouds and cooler temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We made it through yesterday’s First Alert Weather Day. Most of our problems occurred ahead of the storms with wind gusts around 40-60 mph in many spots resulting in trees and power lines going down. We also saw multiple fires that easily spread due to the dry and windy conditions. Birmingham ended up recording a wind gust of 57 mph around 8:30 PM yesterday. The main line of storms swept through the state and produced some tornadoes in parts of Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, and Shelby counties. Over the next couple of days, the National Weather Service will likely survey the damage to determine exactly what occurred in those spots. The good news this morning as that the tornado watch has been canceled for all of Central Alabama. The severe threat and the strong, gusty winds have come to an end. We had numerous wind reports from this storm system across the Southeast. Storm Prediction Center is reporting over 150 wind reports with 22 preliminary tornado reports. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with the cold front moving into Georgia. Active weather today will occur across the east coast where they have a chance for a few strong and severe storms this afternoon. Temperatures are cooling off into the 50s this morning. Winds are significantly lower compared to yesterday afternoon with most of us in the 10-15 mph range with isolated gusts near 20 mph. We will likely see some cloud cover this morning, but clouds should decrease this afternoon giving way to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 60s with breezy westerly winds at 10-15 mph. Temperatures could trend cooler in parts of Marion, Winston, Lamar, and Fayette counties this afternoon with some models hinting they could stay in the upper 50s. We will hold on to a 20% chance for a few showers late this evening and tonight as a weak disturbance moves in from the northwest. A few passing showers will be possible for parts of Marion, Winston, Lamar, Walker, and Cullman counties. Most of us will likely stay dry.

Chilly Temperatures Friday Morning: I doubt we’ll see a frost tonight, but it will get chilly in many spots. If you are super worried about your outdoor plants and you live north of Birmingham, you can go ahead and cover them up. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight. A few spots such as Cullman, Oneonta, and Gadsden could dip into the mid to upper 30s. After a chilly start to the day, we should warm up nicely tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. It’ll be a tad bit cooler than average, but at least we will get to enjoy a mostly sunny sky. Winds tomorrow will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be very nice. Saturday is a little tricky as models hint at a disturbance moving along the Gulf Coast. I think we stay mostly dry Saturday with the bulk of the showers along the Gulf Coast, but I can’t rule out a stray shower or two across Central Alabama. I’d plan for a partly cloudy sky Saturday with morning temperatures in the lower 40s and highs in the lower 70s. Sunday is going to be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to start out in the mid 40s with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Warming Up Next Week: Temperatures will trend above average as we head into early next week. Monday is looking quiet and dry with increasing clouds late in the day. Morning temperatures could start out in the mid to upper 40s with highs in the upper 70s. We will likely stay in the 70s and maybe approach 80°F next Wednesday. The only issue is that we’ll have more wet and stormy weather to deal with next Tuesday into Wednesday.

Next Big Thing: Our next storm system will likely impact Central Alabama next Tuesday, April 5th. It remains questionable if we’ll see any severe weather with this system, but I can’t rule it out since models hint at some unstable air and wind energy in our area. Both of these ingredients are needed to support thunderstorm development. I think the biggest story with Tuesday’s storm is the threat for heavy rainfall and flooding. Models are hinting that we could see 2-4 inches of rain. If this occurs, we could see another threat for flash flooding. Rain could linger into Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before another round of showers or storms develop Wednesday evening. We will know more about this setup over the weekend. Just wanted to give you an early first alert for the potential for flooding early next week.

