Evan Neal pleased with performance at Pro Day

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama hosted its Pro Day in Tuscaloosa Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Mike McCarthy and Bill Belichick were the two head coaches among those representing the 32 NFL teams.

Nine Tide players worked out Wednesday.

Brian Robinson Jr, Slade Bolden, Phidarian Mathis, Evan Neal, Jalyn Amour-Davis, Christian Harris, Chris Owens, LaBryan Ray, and Daniel Wright all suited up.

A lot of eyes on Neal, who is projected to be a top pick.

Neal checks in at 6′7 and 337 pounds.

The offensive lineman moved quickly as he worked out in front of NFL scouts and coaches.

“At times I have to pinch myself, like where did they time went, I remember I was still in high school dreaming about this moment,” Neal said. “And to be here now is a blessing, extremely, extremely blessed.”

Mock drafts have Neal going as the fifth overall pick. He played both guard and tackle for the Tide. Nick Saban said that diversity will help Neal in the pros.

“He loves football, he pays attention to detail he prepares well,” Saban said.

Saban said this is the time for players to create value for themselves, and Neal feels like he did that at Pro Day.

The Florida native said he thinks his position drills went well.

“I feel like I came out here and executed, I feel like I checked the box for sure,” Neal said.

“Evan Neal is a great guy, he’s humble, he is blessed with the size he has to move like he move,” Mathis said.

Neal didn’t run the 40 yard dash Wednesday, nor did he go through other physical tests like other draft prospects. If NFL teams need to see more of Neal ahead of April 28th′s draft, he said they have his tape.

“That’s what you go to college for to put it on tape,” Neal said. “That’s what they judge you based on the tape.”

Neal said he’s been working on his body comp a lot in prep for the draft.

He’s eating 3500-4000 calories a day.

Majority of that is healthy protein and carbs, but if he has a cheat meal, it’s a spicy deluxe from Chick-fil-A.

