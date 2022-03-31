Emerson College Poll: Durant leads Britt in Alabama Senate race

LawCall
A new poll from Emerson College and The Hill says Mike Durant is currently leading the Republican race for Alabama’s senate seat.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new poll from Emerson College and The Hill says Mike Durant is currently leading the Republican race for Alabama’s senate seat.

The poll shows Durant leads the field with 33%, followed by Katie Britt with 23%, and Mo Brooks with 12%. The poll shows that 26% of voters are currently undecided.

The poll also shows that 52% of Republican voters say former President Donald Trump’s vote makes them more likely to support a candidate.

In the gubernatorial race, poll numbers show Governor Kay Ivey has 48% of support in the Republican primary, with Tim James trailing at 11% and Lynda Blanchard at eight percent. The poll shows that 22% of Republican voters are still undecided.

