EMA encourages having access to multiple weather alerts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging everyone to have access to multiple weather alerts.

Wednesday’s severe weather is expected to last into Thursday morning, and while our team will be tracking the threat all night, many people may head to sleep before it’s over. That’s why it is imperative to have alert systems that can wake you up.

The EMA recommends having at least three different ways to receive severe weather alerts, because access to these notifications are the most important tools you can have.

Melissa Sizemore is an emergency management officer with the Jefferson County EMA. She says you must be fully prepared in case one or multiple alerts fail to notify you of severe weather in your area.

She says one of the most reliable sources is a NOAA weather radio.

Another is the EMA’s Everbridge alerts. It sends a phone call or text message if there’s severe weather nearby.

As far as outdoor sirens, Sizemore says these are not reliable and should only be used as a last resort.

Either way, because the threat continues into the morning, your alerts need to be on loud.

“Make sure you have a method that’s going to wake you up from slumber,” said Sizemore. “So let’s say you utilize wireless emergency alerts which sounds that really, terrible, ear-piercing sound that’s really going to wake you up in the middle of the night... if you have Do Not Disturb on, it won’t sound.”

You can also receive weather updates through our First Alert Weather App. Make sure weather alerts and location settings are turned on.

