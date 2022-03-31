UPDATE: Crews contain chemical spill at University of Alabama
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews in Tuscaloosa worked to clean up a chemical spill on the University of Alabama’s campus.
Officials with the University reported this spill happened on Campus Dr. E near Helen Keller Blvd. People should avoid the area.
The spill was contained around 9:14 p.m.
