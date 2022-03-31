UPDATE: Crews contain chemical spill at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews in Tuscaloosa worked to clean up a chemical spill on the University of Alabama’s campus.

Officials with the University reported this spill happened on Campus Dr. E near Helen Keller Blvd. People should avoid the area.

The spill was contained around 9:14 p.m.

UA ALERT: The chemical spill at Campus Dr. E. and Helen Keller Blvd. has been contained. The roadway has been reopened. Personnel are on scene actively working to mitigate any potential hazards. — UA_Safety (@UA_Safety) March 31, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.