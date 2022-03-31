LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UPDATE: Crews contain chemical spill at University of Alabama

Crews cleaning up chemical spill at University of Alabama
Crews cleaning up chemical spill at University of Alabama(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews in Tuscaloosa worked to clean up a chemical spill on the University of Alabama’s campus.

Officials with the University reported this spill happened on Campus Dr. E near Helen Keller Blvd. People should avoid the area.

The spill was contained around 9:14 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect for most of central Alabama until 1 a.m.
This video shows what an inmate describes as a fellow inmate strung out on the synthetic drug...
Prison paparazzi videos show alleged flakka use inside Alabama prisons
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Storm timing Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Child, 4, killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach parking lot, police say

Latest News

Parts of Alabama seeing a number of outages due to high winds.
Parts of Alabama seeing outages across the state
This is just one of 60 wildfires, driven by strong winds, that burned across Alabama Wednesday,
Authorities battling huge brush fire in Blount Co.
Crews battle wildfires in Springville
Crews battling two wildfires in Springville
Oneonta Brush Fire
Oneonta Brush Fire