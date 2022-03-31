Crews battling two wildfires in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Springville Fire Chief Richard Harvey says crews are fighting two wildfires in the area.

Chief Harvey says one fire is on Newton Road, but is almost contained. He says the second fire is on Canoe Creek Road, and crews are waiting for the storm to pass.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

