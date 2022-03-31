Crews battle brush fire in Hoover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Hoover Fire Department say crews are battling a brush fire.

Officials say they have units at the City Heights Apartments on Alpine Village Drive. Officials say the brush fire was driven by the wind, but no buildings are involved, and the fire is under control.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

