Birmingham Police asking for public’s help in New Year’s Day homicide investigation

Timothy Dean Pinson was found shot and killed on New Year's Day.
Timothy Dean Pinson was found shot and killed on New Year's Day.(Jefferson Co. Coroner's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently asking for the public’s assistance in solving a homicide that happened on New Year’s Day.

Birmingham Police say Timothy Pinson was shot and killed on January 1, 2022. Police arrived in the 800 block of Cable Car Court, and found Pinson in a silver sedan, suffering from a gunshot wound. Pinson died on the scene.

Authorities believe a member of the community came home and found Pinson in the parking lot. So far, there are no suspects in custody.

If you have any information on this investigation, you’re asked to call Birmingham Police’s homicide division at 205-254-1764, or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

