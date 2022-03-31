Authorities battling huge brush fire in Blount Co.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Fire crews are battling a huge fire in the Sawyer Mountain Road area in Oneonta.

This is just one of 60 wildfires, driven by strong winds, that burned across Alabama Wednesday, according to Coleen Vansant with the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Vansant says by late afternoon firefighters were triaging fires when they arrived and taking action only on the ones that could be attacked safely.

Crews are currently battling a large fire in the Sawyer Mountain Road Area. Please stay out of the area. Posted by Oneonta Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

