LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alex Jones agrees to appear at deposition in Sandy Hook case

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has agreed to appear at a deposition in Connecticut to answer questions in a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

That’s according to new court filings by his lawyers Thursday, a day after a judge ordered fines against Jones for defying orders to attend a deposition last week despite his claim of illness.

Jones now says he can answer questions on April 11 and is asking the judge to put a hold on the fines.

There was no immediate ruling on Jones’ requests.

The families are suing him for calling the school massacre a hoax.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect through early Thursday
This video shows what an inmate describes as a fellow inmate strung out on the synthetic drug...
Prison paparazzi videos show alleged flakka use inside Alabama prisons
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Large tree down at Barnes Settlement Rd and 59th St
Strong winds knock down trees, power lines across Alabama
Midfield Police are on the scene of a homicide in the 400 block of Bessemer Super Highway.
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Midfield identified

Latest News

A recent study found that ivermectin does not reduce the risk of COVID hospitalizations.
Ivermectin does not prevent COVID-19 hospitalization, study finds
Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Crews work to contain Tennessee wildfire
David Lidstone, 81, speaks with reporters during an interview on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Hermit ‘River Dave’ a no-show at disputed woodlot hearing, faces fines
Timothy Dean Pinson was found shot and killed on New Year's Day.
Birmingham Police asking for public’s help in New Year’s Day homicide investigation
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Professor explains why there is a cat food shortage