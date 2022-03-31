LawCall
Alabama Power shares potential severe weather plan

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power serves over 1,560,000 residents in the state and has a plan set in place to restore any power lost by any severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Thousands of people are already without power Wednesday afternoon due to high and impactful winds. More are expected to come, depending on how the winds continue throughout the night and into the morning.

Alabama Power is bringing in contracted workers just in case they need extra help.

“As my grandmother used to say, it’s better to have them and not need them than to need them and not have them,” said Anthony Cook, a communications specialist for the power company. “About 200 contract line workers who are traveling to Alabama to be ready and available to assist with storm restoration efforts if needed.”

Just like any other severe weather day, Cook says they’ll have all hands on deck just in case.

“Winds can bring down limbs which can bring down trees, and those tend to bring down power lines,” he added.

That’s when Alabama Power steps in, but Cook says safety comes first.

He says they value safety for their customers and their line workers. They wait for severe weather to pass before sending the workers out to keep them safe.

Of course, Cook acknowledges putting safety first could cause a slight delay, but as soon as the weather clears, they have boots on the ground.

Fortunately, they have a new tool called FISR that’s a step ahead of man power.

“It’s the same technology that powers our outage maps,” said Cook. “But what it does is it monitors our entire grid. It identifies where outages occur in real time and it automatically routes power around where the outages are and gets those customers back on quickly.”

In anticipation of outages, Cook recommends charging up all phones ahead of time. This way, you can still receive severe weather alerts even if your power goes out.

