World Games drawing closer as city and hospitality industry prepare

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the World Games less than one hundred days away, how is the city and hospitality industry preparing, and are we ready for the influx of visitors?

I spoke with several hotel employees, and many say bookings are up, especially on the weekend, with several already starting to see reservations for the World Games.

“I think that the hoteliers are definitely excited and they are also working hard to make sure they are adequately positioned to take advantage of the opportunity and leave a good impression on the guests so that they have a good experience and want to return,” said Councilman Darrell O’Quinn.

The potential for a surge in visitors, and thus dollars of course, has the industry buzzing, but city leaders are aware that the hospitality industry has encountered a problem.

“Probably the biggest challenge they have to face is finding an adequate workforce to be able to have those rooms prepped and to take care of the guests while they are here,” said Councilman Darrell O’Quinn.

Still, the city is heavily pushing for the World Games to be success. Tuesday, the city council voted to grant the World Games three million dollars of the city’s 53 million dollar surplus.

“A lot of that will be going towards marketing of ticket sales. Ticket sales are a big piece of the revenue projections for the World Games. The city of Birmingham will also be using its marketing allowance with the USFL as it comes to Birmingham this April through June and it will be nationally broadcast to achieve more ticket sales,” said Councilman Hunter Williams.

I also spoke with World Games CEO Nick Sellers and he told me that while the city is vital in the success of the games that 70 percent of their funds are from private investors and sponsors.

