Wiregrass woman still in need of kidney donor

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wiregrass woman is still in search of a kidney.

Last month we brought you the story of Betty “Jo” Millette – a Coffee County woman with stage 4 kidney disease – who is looking for a donor.

You’ve probably seen Millete’s “Have a heart? Give me a kidney!” billboards in Dothan, Enterprise, Troy, Eufaula and Marianna.

Betty Jo, known as “Jody,” says she is in need of a live donor, and none of her friends or family are a match.

“My family, and especially my daughter. I told her I said ‘I don’t want to live anymore. I’m tired. I’m tired of being on a machine.’ And she says ‘No mother, you will get up and you will go on. You have hope because God is all the hope we got. And God is going to send you a kidney,’ said Jody.

Jody says the support from her family has kept her from giving up hope in finding a donor.

“The last thing that my husband told me before he passed, he said ‘Jo, God’s going to send you that kidney.’ That was the very last words that he said to me,” said Jody.

If you’re interested in seeing if you’re a potential match for Betty Jo, also known to many as “Jody,” you can visit the UAB donor website.

