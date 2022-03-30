Why are gas prices different from station to station?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Alabama is $3.99, down a penny from Tuesday.

Here in Jefferson County the average price is $4.00 a gallon, but some local gas stations are charging way more.

So, how are these gas stations getting away with paying higher prices?

It could be because those stations paid higher prices for that gasoline to begin with.

That’s been especially true over the past few weeks, as oil prices continue to fluctuate.

Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy said on Monday morning, the price of oil was at about $115 a barrel, and at one point on Tuesday, the price dropped to $99 a barrel.

On Wednesday, we were back up to $107, which means the wholesale price of gasoline has also been all over the place.

De Haan said it’s all about timing, and when gas stations commit to a deal, and depending on the day, they may get a better deal and can pass those savings on to you.

“Stations generally only refuel their massive underground tanks every three, maybe four to five days, depending on the type of station. So, keep in mind that, you know, if you’re a station that only buys once a week, you could have bought it a week ago at a much higher price, and you don’t want to lose money. So, you may keep your prices above everyone else,” De Haan explained.

And for those wondering what’s going to happen with gas prices over the coming weeks, De Haan said the situation between Ukraine and Russia is contributing to the higher gas prices.

He said gas prices will likely stay on the higher end until the situation there cools.

