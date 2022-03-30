Tree falls across I-59NB at Chalkville Mountain Road
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tree fell across I-59 NB at Exit 141 Chalkville Mountain Road in Birmingham, according to ALGO Traffic.
Crews said, “Please use caution when traveling through this area.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.