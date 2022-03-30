LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tree falls across I-59NB at Chalkville Mountain Road

Tree across road at I-59 NB @ MP141.0 at Exit 141 Chalkville Mountain Rd in Birmingham.
Tree across road at I-59 NB @ MP141.0 at Exit 141 Chalkville Mountain Rd in Birmingham.(ALGO Traffic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tree fell across I-59 NB at Exit 141 Chalkville Mountain Road in Birmingham, according to ALGO Traffic.

Crews said, “Please use caution when traveling through this area.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
This video shows what an inmate describes as a fellow inmate strung out on the synthetic drug...
Prison paparazzi videos show alleged flakka use inside Alabama prisons
Storm timing Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Child, 4, killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach parking lot, police say
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio

Latest News

Midfield Police are on the scene of a homicide in the 400 block of Bessemer Super Highway.
Homicide investigation underway in Midfield
The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a moderate risk, threat level four out of...
Some school systems delaying opening Thursday, March 31
Crews battle Stone Gate Fire
Crews contain Stonegate fire in Shelby County, warn about outdoor burning on Wednesday
Source: Alabama Forestry Commission
Stonegate fire aftermath