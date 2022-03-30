Tree falls across I-59NB at Chalkville Mountain Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tree fell across I-59 NB at Exit 141 Chalkville Mountain Road in Birmingham, according to ALGO Traffic.

Crews said, “Please use caution when traveling through this area.”

Storm Debris on I-59 NB @ MP 141 at Exit 141 Chalkville Mountain Rd in Birmingham. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/YDIKZ9R2pz — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) March 30, 2022

