LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Traveling barber provides free haircuts for students of color at Iowa college

By Sarah Gannon and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC/Gray News) – A college in Iowa is making sure students of color, who struggle to find a barber locally, are able to get a proper haircut.

The unique opportunity has been available to students for more than a year now, all thanks to a traveling barber, KTTC reports.

Everyone knows how good it feels when you walk out of the hair salon with a fresh cut, but for some people in Decorah, Iowa, it can be more difficult to find a stylist or barber who is experienced with different hair types.

And that is a challenge some Black students at Luther College have been dealing with in the past.

“There’s not very many different haircut spots available in town,” Luther College sophomore Dillan Gulley said.

Decorah is a smaller community. To find a barber experienced in cutting Black hair, some students have to drive the hour and a half to Rochester.

“I just love to see the smiles, and the things that I do ... you know, I had a lot of experiences and I just want to give back in any way I can,” Uncle Gill’s Cutz owner and barber Gill Jordan said.

Luther College saw the need for students of color to have a proper haircut and has been working with Jordan, a barber based in Rochester and Winona.

“It’s nice, you get to talk to Uncle Gill,” Gulley said. “When they send us the appointments, we all try to get there as quick as possible. We all text each other and let each other know what days he’s coming.”

Jordan makes the drive to Decorah every other Monday to provide these students free expert haircuts and a sense of community.

“I just think it’s needed,” Jordan said. “I think in communities as well, you know where people can get together, be able to relate and stuff like that. It builds communities and builds people also.”

Jordan says his chair also provides students with someone outside the school to talk to about family issues, school and everything else in between.

“So, that has been my thing: to give back,” Jordan said. “I haven’t had the best life growing up and stuff like that, so I kind of know how it’s needed, and especially to have a male figure to talk to.”

Jordan hopes to keep providing haircuts for Luther students for years to come.

He also makes trips to UW-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin, to give students haircuts and hopes to expand his work to other schools in the future.

Copyright 2022 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
This video shows what an inmate describes as a fellow inmate strung out on the synthetic drug...
Prison paparazzi videos show alleged flakka use inside Alabama prisons
Storm timing Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Child, 4, killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach parking lot, police say
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio

Latest News

The unique opportunity has been available to students for over a year now, all thanks to a...
Luther College provides haircuts for students of color
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code
Our weather team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day, and that means strong winds...
NWS gives tips to keep you safe in an apartment or condo during severe weather
Tree limbs along Red Mountain Expressway
Tree limbs along Red Mountain Expressway
Here in Jefferson County the average price is $4 a gallon, but some local gas stations are...
Why are gas prices different from station to station?