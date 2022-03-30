LawCall
Strong winds knock down trees, power lines across Alabama

Large tree down at Barnes Settlement Rd and 59th St
Large tree down at Barnes Settlement Rd and 59th St(Northport Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most of Alabama was placed under a Wind Advisory Wednesday, March 30, 2022. At one point the National Weather Service in Birmingham tracked winds at more than 50 miles per hour at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport.

Strong winds blew down trees across Alabama including along I-59N in Birmingham and along Red Mountain Expressway in Birmingham.

ALGO Traffic reported storm debris on I-65 N/S at Exit 258 Greensprings Ave in Homewood. The debris blocked lanes while crews worked to move it.

Storm debris falls on I-65 near Greensprings Ave.
Storm debris falls on I-65 near Greensprings Ave.(WBRC)

A huge tree fell in Northport at Barnes Settlement Rd and 59th St., according to Northport Police.

Calhoun County EMA crews said they received reports of fallen trees and downed power lines. Thousands of Alabama Power customers lost power.

Tree limbs along Red Mountain Expressway

High winds also knocked over an awning in Cherokee County.

Heavy winds knock over awning in Cherokee County
Heavy winds knock over awning in Cherokee County(Cherokee County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security-Alabama)

