Strong winds knock down trees, power lines across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most of Alabama was placed under a Wind Advisory Wednesday, March 30, 2022. At one point the National Weather Service in Birmingham tracked winds at more than 50 miles per hour at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport.

Strong winds blew down trees across Alabama including along I-59N in Birmingham and along Red Mountain Expressway in Birmingham.

ALGO Traffic reported storm debris on I-65 N/S at Exit 258 Greensprings Ave in Homewood. The debris blocked lanes while crews worked to move it.

Storm debris falls on I-65 near Greensprings Ave. (WBRC)

A huge tree fell in Northport at Barnes Settlement Rd and 59th St., according to Northport Police.

Calhoun County EMA crews said they received reports of fallen trees and downed power lines. Thousands of Alabama Power customers lost power.

Tree limbs along Red Mountain Expressway

High winds also knocked over an awning in Cherokee County.

Heavy winds knock over awning in Cherokee County (Cherokee County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security-Alabama)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.