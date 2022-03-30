Storm shelters opening across Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Storm shelters are opening across Birmingham, in preparations for potentially severe storms on Wednesday, March 30.

Representatives with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say storm shelters at Jimmie Hudson Park, Pratt City Park, Smithfield Estates, and South Hampton School will open at 5:00 p.m.

To find your nearest storm shelter, click here.

