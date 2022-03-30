Some school systems delaying opening Thursday, March 31
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some school systems will delay opening Thursday, March 31 due to the severe weather threat Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.
Here’s a list of what we have so far:
- Oxford City Schools: 2-hour delay
- Sylacauga City Schools: 2-hour delay
- Talladega City Schools: 2 hour delay
- Talladega County Schools: 2-hour delay
