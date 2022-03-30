Some school systems delaying opening Thursday, March 31

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some school systems will delay opening Thursday, March 31 due to the severe weather threat Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Here’s a list of what we have so far:

Oxford City Schools: 2-hour delay

Sylacauga City Schools: 2-hour delay

Talladega City Schools: 2 hour delay

Talladega County Schools: 2-hour delay

