LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Senate committee passes education budget

Lawmakers say more improvements to the state’s education system, are on the way as the...
Lawmakers say more improvements to the state’s education system, are on the way as the Education Trust Fund budget passed through a senate committee Wednesday morning. The budget is the highest it’s ever been at $8.2 billion.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers say more improvements to the state’s education system are on the way as the Education Trust Fund budget passed through a senate committee Wednesday morning. The budget is the highest it’s ever been at $8.2 billion.

It includes more money for educators. If passed completely, in October teachers will receive a 4% pay raise and all educators will get a 1% pay increase. Totaling 5% for teachers. And all educators will get a 1% increase every year.

Sen. Arthur Orr, chair of the Finance and Taxation Education Committee, says not only do educators deserve a raise and hope that it will help with retention.

“I’m a firm believer that you get what you pay for,” said Orr. “If we’re not, you know, rewarding people for their service in the classroom, through compensation, we’re gonna be in trouble.”

The pay raises are only part of legislators’ efforts to improve Alabama’s education system.

“Invest those dollars, both in the Literacy Act and the Numeracy Act, and get them those core skills,” said Orr.

The education budget includes $15 million to start the Numeracy Act. Over time this will improve math scores and become a bigger budget line item.

“The estimate is that I had when the bill was in the Senate was $92 million once it is fully implemented in the year 2028,” said Orr.

The Numeracy Act passed Tuesday and now awaits a signature from Gov. Kay Ivey.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect through early Thursday
This video shows what an inmate describes as a fellow inmate strung out on the synthetic drug...
Prison paparazzi videos show alleged flakka use inside Alabama prisons
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Large tree down at Barnes Settlement Rd and 59th St
Strong winds knock down trees, power lines across Alabama
Midfield Police are on the scene of a homicide in the 400 block of Bessemer Super Highway.
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Midfield identified

Latest News

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) met with President Biden’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme...
Sen. Tuberville meets with Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Alabama Big 10 Mayors Conference
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responds to a question from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on...
Alabama AG mum on whether Biden is ‘duly elected’ president
AG Marshall testifies in opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nom. SOURCE:...
AG Steve Marshall testifies in opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination