Parts of Alabama seeing outages across the state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Alabama seeing a number of outages due to high winds.

According to the latest map from Alabama Power, more than 12,000 people are being affected by outages across the state.

To see which parts of Alabama are being affected by power outages, click here.

