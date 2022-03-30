LawCall
Parts of Alabama seeing outages across the state

Parts of Alabama seeing a number of outages due to high winds.
Parts of Alabama seeing a number of outages due to high winds.(pixelbay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parts of Alabama seeing a number of outages due to high winds.

According to the latest map from Alabama Power, more than 12,000 people are being affected by outages across the state.

To see which parts of Alabama are being affected by power outages, click here.

