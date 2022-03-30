NWS gives tips to keep you safe in an apartment or condo during severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our weather team has declared Wednesday, March 30, 2022, a First Alert Weather Day, and that means strong winds and the potential for tornadoes.

But if you live in an apartment or condo, and don’t have a basement, where should go when the weather turns severe?

Gerald Satterwhite with the National Weather Service recommends making friends with your first-floor neighbors to ride out a storm, especially if you don’t live on the ground level.

“Your best bet is going to be to move to that interior location or your particular apartment or condo unit. Your goal is to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible, and make sure to avoid rooms with windows as well,” Satterwhite said.

He said you can seek shelter in your bathroom, hallway, or closet.

A covered parking garage, or in an interior stairwell are other options, and be sure to protect yourself from flying debris.

“Cover yourself with a heavy blanket, pillows, a bike helmet, and something like that. Just extra protection for your sensitive areas, especially your head and neck area will do a lot of help in case you are impacted by severe weather,” Satterwhite explained.

And most importantly, Satterwhite recommends knowing what you’re going to and where you’re going to go even before watches and warnings are issued.

“Everyone off the top should know where they are located on a map because of course, weather information and warnings are communicated using our county maps, and so, if you know where your county is…you know, your town or city within that county and even surrounding landmarks, nearby counties, interstates, that sort of thing, can really help you make quick decision making when weather’s threatening,” Satterwhite said.

He also recommends having a safety kit ready to go or already at your safe place, which can include items like sturdy shoes, food, water, a flashlight with batteries, and a whistle or airhorn to alert someone in case you become trapped.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.