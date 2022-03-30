LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

NWS gives tips to keep you safe in an apartment or condo during severe weather

Our weather team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day, and that means strong winds...
Our weather team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day, and that means strong winds and the potential for tornadoes. But if you live in an apartment or condo, and don’t have a basement, where should go when the weather turns severe?(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our weather team has declared Wednesday, March 30, 2022, a First Alert Weather Day, and that means strong winds and the potential for tornadoes.

But if you live in an apartment or condo, and don’t have a basement, where should go when the weather turns severe?

Gerald Satterwhite with the National Weather Service recommends making friends with your first-floor neighbors to ride out a storm, especially if you don’t live on the ground level.

“Your best bet is going to be to move to that interior location or your particular apartment or condo unit. Your goal is to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible, and make sure to avoid rooms with windows as well,” Satterwhite said.

He said you can seek shelter in your bathroom, hallway, or closet.

A covered parking garage, or in an interior stairwell are other options, and be sure to protect yourself from flying debris.

“Cover yourself with a heavy blanket, pillows, a bike helmet, and something like that. Just extra protection for your sensitive areas, especially your head and neck area will do a lot of help in case you are impacted by severe weather,” Satterwhite explained.

And most importantly, Satterwhite recommends knowing what you’re going to and where you’re going to go even before watches and warnings are issued.

“Everyone off the top should know where they are located on a map because of course, weather information and warnings are communicated using our county maps, and so, if you know where your county is…you know, your town or city within that county and even surrounding landmarks, nearby counties, interstates, that sort of thing, can really help you make quick decision making when weather’s threatening,” Satterwhite said.

He also recommends having a safety kit ready to go or already at your safe place, which can include items like sturdy shoes, food, water, a flashlight with batteries, and a whistle or airhorn to alert someone in case you become trapped.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
This video shows what an inmate describes as a fellow inmate strung out on the synthetic drug...
Prison paparazzi videos show alleged flakka use inside Alabama prisons
Storm timing Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Child, 4, killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach parking lot, police say
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio

Latest News

Tree limbs along Red Mountain Expressway
Tree limbs along Red Mountain Expressway
Here in Jefferson County the average price is $4 a gallon, but some local gas stations are...
Why are gas prices different from station to station?
Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that a man was killed in a car...
76-year-old man killed in crash in Lamar County
Crews battle Stone Gate Fire
Crews contain Stonegate fire in Shelby County, warn about outdoor burning on Wednesday