LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

New technology helping Alabama Power restore electricity to homes faster than ever

Alabama Power using new technology to restore power
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High wind and rain are always a problem for power companies, with outages occurring even during minor storms, but new technology could restore power for some faster than ever before.

Alabama Power is calling the new tech FISR. It stands for Fault Isolation and Service Restoration. It actually reroutes power around an outage when possible. While you will still lose power temporarily, the new processing technology is designed to restore outages faster and isolate them to fewer customers. FISR utilizes radio-connected line devices for automated service restoration.

One way to think about it is if you have road work, vehicles are directed to alternate routes. The same will be done for your home’s electricity.

“We have always worked to get power restored as quickly as it is safe to do so. This technology helps us to do that more efficiently and it ensures that fewer customers are out of power for extended periods of time,” said Alabama Power Communications Specialist Anthony Cook.

The company will still have to send crews out after storms to fix issues, but the tech will cut down on the frequency and duration your home remains in the dark. For a look at where outages are occurring or to report an outage, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
This video shows what an inmate describes as a fellow inmate strung out on the synthetic drug...
Prison paparazzi videos show alleged flakka use inside Alabama prisons
Storm timing Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Child, 4, killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach parking lot, police say
Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Photographer captures family photos hours before deadly crash in Ohio

Latest News

Fmr. UA running back Brian Robinson Jr. at Pro Day
Fmr. UA running back Brian Robinson Jr. at Pro Day
Parts of Alabama seeing a number of outages due to high winds.
Parts of Alabama seeing outages across the state
UA's Bryce Young watches Pro Day
UA's Bryce Young watches Pro Day
Fmr. UA wide receiver Slade Bolden at Pro Day
Fmr. UA wide receiver Slade Bolden at Pro Day