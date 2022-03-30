New technology helping Alabama Power restore electricity to homes faster than ever

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High wind and rain are always a problem for power companies, with outages occurring even during minor storms, but new technology could restore power for some faster than ever before.

Alabama Power is calling the new tech FISR. It stands for Fault Isolation and Service Restoration. It actually reroutes power around an outage when possible. While you will still lose power temporarily, the new processing technology is designed to restore outages faster and isolate them to fewer customers. FISR utilizes radio-connected line devices for automated service restoration.

One way to think about it is if you have road work, vehicles are directed to alternate routes. The same will be done for your home’s electricity.

“We have always worked to get power restored as quickly as it is safe to do so. This technology helps us to do that more efficiently and it ensures that fewer customers are out of power for extended periods of time,” said Alabama Power Communications Specialist Anthony Cook.

The company will still have to send crews out after storms to fix issues, but the tech will cut down on the frequency and duration your home remains in the dark. For a look at where outages are occurring or to report an outage, click here.

