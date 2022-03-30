Marion County preparing for potential severe weather

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - By Wednesday night, first responders will be on high alert - particularly in areas where the weather could be most threatening.

Fueled up, pumpers filled to the brim with water, 5,000 gallons worth - Hamilton firefighters are ready for what could be a very busy night on Wednesday.

Assistant Fire Chief Matthew McCracken says extra personnel will be brought in and they will be on high alert.

“The thing that concerns me - we have a really high straight-line wind damage threat for tomorrow,” said McCracken.

This won’t be their first rodeo. No one there will ever forget 2011 when the same storm system that caused havoc in Tuscaloosa killed more than 20 people in Marion County.

“A town just to our north of here - Hackleburg - was virtually wiped off the map,” McCracken remembered.

However, no one is predicting that kind of catastrophe.

“Our county is pretty good at taking care of local emergencies. We’re going to survive,” said EMA Director Eric Terrell.

If there is one reminder first responders want to share, it’s this; the tornado sirens were never meant to be the ONLY line of defense in being weather aware.

“Apps on your phone are another good way to do that, but the outdoor warning sirens were never designed to wake you up at night,” said McCracken.

Who knows what nature has in store for cities like Hamilton. One thing for certain - it won’t be a welcomed guest.

