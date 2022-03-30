LawCall
Man charged in 2 woods fires in Elmore County

James Verner Miles, 44, of Mountain Brook, was arrested on Friday and charged with two felony...
James Verner Miles, 44, of Mountain Brook, was arrested on Friday and charged with two felony counts of willful, malicious or intentional setting on fire of woodlands for two fires set in Elmore County.(Source: Elmore County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Birmingham area man has been arrested and charged in connection with two woods fires that were set in Elmore County in mid-February, according to the Alabama Department of Insurance.

James Verner Miles, 44, of Mountain Brook, was arrested on Friday and charged with two felony counts of willful, malicious or intentional setting on fire of woodlands.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fires were set on Feb. 16 in the Eclectic area. A motive was not immediately clear, and the fire marshal’s office declined to release any further details at this time.

A check of court documents indicates the fires happened on lands Miles neither owned nor controlled in the areas of Russell Point Road and Blount Point Road. Those locations are near Lake Martin.

(Note: Map shown below shows approximate area, not exact location of fires)

Miles is being held at the Elmore County Jail on bail totaling $100,000.

