Local gun shop seeing increase in sales after constitutional carry bill becomes law

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - You will soon be able to carry a firearm without a permit in Alabama as the new constitutional carry bill becomes law in the state.

It doesn’t go into effect until January 1, 2023, but Alabama’s new law that allows you to carry a concealed gun without a permit or background check has already caused sale spikes at Hoover Tactical Firearms.

“The closer it gets to January, I think we will see an even bigger pick up in sales,” co-owner Gene Smith said. “We are stocking up to make sure we are ready for whatever people need, which is more handguns than rifles.”

Smith said he’s on board with the new law, as long as gun owners are responsible.

“Anyone that buys any type of a firearm here at Hoover Tactical gets a free range pass,” Smith said.

The store has multiple instructors and a 20 lane firing range. Smith said practicing with your gun is crucial.

“They need to develop a certain type of muscle memory, even if it’s in your brain,” he said. “The only way you’re going to do that is with practice. The more you use it, the better you’re going to get at it.”

Smith said range sales are also increasing slightly, but he hopes to see even more by the first of the year so gun owners are responsible with this new law.

“It’s very important that people train with their tool. They train with the weapon, otherwise they are just going to be shooting wild in direction of the threat.”

The new carry law only applies while you are in Alabama. You still need to have a permit to carry the gun across state lines.

