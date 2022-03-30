Jefferson County EMA, others preparing for severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service and right here at WBRC have been tracking the severe weather potential for days, but how are emergency management crews preparing in Jefferson County?

While there isn’t a lot of physical preparations underway, EMA officials have been diligently planning and breaking down the latest forecasts. They are scheduling crews and making sure they can respond to issues at all times.

They are blocking out space in their facilities so they can handle any responses necessary, and they are working to get out all the necessary information.

For example, reminding everyone the importance of having multiple ways to stay informed. One thing in particular that they are warning against with this particular storm are the dangers of straight line winds.

“You don’t have to have tornadoes to have damage from straight line winds. So people need to take all warnings seriously. That includes severe thunderstorm warnings. And also plan ahead. That means pulling what we consider projectiles outside your home, in,” said Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency Officer Melissa Sizemore.

A list of examples include grills, patio furniture, plants, flags and other smaller items that could be lifted with strong winds and damage your property, or someone else’s.

