LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jefferson County EMA, others preparing for severe weather

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service and right here at WBRC have been tracking the severe weather potential for days, but how are emergency management crews preparing in Jefferson County?

While there isn’t a lot of physical preparations underway, EMA officials have been diligently planning and breaking down the latest forecasts. They are scheduling crews and making sure they can respond to issues at all times.

They are blocking out space in their facilities so they can handle any responses necessary, and they are working to get out all the necessary information.

For example, reminding everyone the importance of having multiple ways to stay informed. One thing in particular that they are warning against with this particular storm are the dangers of straight line winds.

“You don’t have to have tornadoes to have damage from straight line winds. So people need to take all warnings seriously. That includes severe thunderstorm warnings. And also plan ahead. That means pulling what we consider projectiles outside your home, in,” said Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency Officer Melissa Sizemore.

A list of examples include grills, patio furniture, plants, flags and other smaller items that could be lifted with strong winds and damage your property, or someone else’s.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon Panama City Beach Police closed down part of Front Beach Road to curb spring...
One injured, 3 arrested in Panama City Beach shooting
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
I-20/59 EB @ MP124.6 ramp to EXIT 124B I-65 S in Birmingham.
Major crash closes ramp off I-20/59EB
A group of police officers gather on Ocean Drive and 8th Street in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday,...
Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Here we go again: Cities like Hamilton preparing for bad weather
B'ham $53 million surplus revenue from sales, lodging tax
How did Birmingham acquire a $53 million surplus?
The Birmingham City Council has approved Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to give city workers...
Birmingham City Council approves pay increases for city workers
BA.2, the highly contagious Omicron subvariant, is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the...
Allergies, COVID, or something else?