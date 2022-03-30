How did Birmingham acquire a $53 million surplus?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders are now working on how they will spend the recently announced $53 million surplus, but how does the city find themselves with such an excessive amount of cash?

City leaders are stressing that higher than expected tax revenue is to credit for the surprisingly large surplus.

“The tax itself, both sales tax and SSUT which is a part of that has played a big role in the surplus that the city of Birmingham is seeing to a tune of $53 million right now,” said Councilman Hunter Williams.

The simplified sellers use tax (SSUT) should perhaps receive the largest amount of credit due to the shifting shopping habits created by the pandemic.

“SSUT tax is a part of sales tax. It is what the state of Alabama remits back to local municipalities for online purchases,” said Williams.

The lodging tax was also heralded as a success and many believe that revenue total could be set to jump even higher with the World Games and USFL around the corner.

“We already have the players and coaches from the USFL staying in the Sheraton for the next 12 weeks or so. That is a constant revenue that is coming. Because we are having teams coming from out of state we have people coming there, and then the world games, billions of people will be here just like the Olympics and millions will watch online and it will just further attract people to come here and contribute to all the taxes that have contributed to the surplus,” said Councilwoman Crystal Smitherman.

