Homicide investigation underway in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened in the 400 block of Bessemer Super Highway.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

