Here we go again: Cities like Hamilton preparing for bad weather

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ala, (WBRC) - It seems like just days ago, we were talking about snow in northwest Alabama such as Marion County. Now, it’s the opposite end of the spectrum; threatening weather is on the way, a four out of a five on the threat scale and that includes cities such as Hamilton.

Downtown Hamilton hummed along Tuesday morning, seemingly not all that concerned about what may or may not happen Wednesday night. But that’s not to suggest anyone here is letting their guard down.

As of now, Marion County is part of that 4 out of 5 threat, which means practically everything is on the table; the possibility of straight-line winds, tornadoes, hail, and of course heavy rain.

“But we have so much weather in Alabama right now it just goes back and forth,” said Hamilton Area Chamber of Commerce President Ashley Palmar.

Palmer says the town is aware and businesses will make a ‘game-day’ decision on Wednesday whether to turn their employees loose for the day.

“We have not made any decisions yet. I know some churches have already cancelled their services for tomorrow, but business wise I don’t know of any decision so far,” she said.

“We had one of these last week and we’ll probably have another in a couple of weeks,” said Marion County EMA Director Eric Terrell.

Terrell knows from experience in the final analysis there’s not much anyone can do except be weather aware.

“Our county is pretty good at taking care of emergencies, local emergencies and we’re going to survive,” said Terrell.

Cities like Hamilton have been down this road before, so for now it’s a matter of waiting and watching to see what nature has in mind.

Until then, we can’t stress this enough - download the WBRC First Weather Alert app for the latest weather.

