Garth Brooks to perform first ever concert at Protective Stadium

Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks(Garth Brooks)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mega country super star Garth Brooks is coming to Birmingham this summer and he’s breaking in the new Protective Stadium.

Brooks will be in town Saturday June 4 and it’ll be first ever concert held at Protective.

Gov. Kay Ivey is excited.

“You can blame it all on our roots when we show up in boots to welcome Garth Brooks back to the Alabama Clay June 4 for the new Protective Stadium’s first concert. I am proud to have Garth here in Sweet Home Alabama and know Alabamians and folks from all over will give this country legend a warm welcome in Birmingham this summer,” she when the concert was announced.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

You can purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/732705

