First Alert Weather Day: High winds this afternoon with severe storms expected Wednesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today, March 30th, 2022, is declared as a First Alert Weather Day for the potential to see damaging winds and spin-up tornadoes this evening. The event is forecast to begin in west Alabama around 6 PM and come to an end for all of Central Alabama Thursday at 2 AM. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and have a plan in place if a warning is issued for your area. Please treat all warnings seriously today. Storms this evening could impact a large area with damaging wind gusts up to 60-80 mph. Storms will also be able to rotate producing spin-up tornadoes along the line. Travel is not recommended for areas west of I-65 between 6 PM - 9 PM. Travel should be avoided along I-65 and the Jefferson/Shelby county areas between 8 PM - 11 PM. Travel is not recommended for east Alabama between 10 PM- 2 AM. We recommend those who live in manufactured homes to find a safer place to stay in this evening. Plan to go to a storm shelter or visit a family/friend who lives in a stronger home. You will need to be in your safe spot BEFORE the storms arrive. They will push through quickly so you won’t have a lot of time to leave the manufactured home.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a moderate risk - threat level four out of five- for west Alabama today. Rest of the state is under an enhanced risk - threat level three out of five- for today. The greatest concern this evening is the threat for damaging winds that could result in damage and power outages. Tornadoes remain possible in the line as it pushes to the east at a rate of 40 mph. A strong tornado- EF-2+ - can’t be ruled out for parts of southwest Alabama and the Gulf Coast where the atmosphere could end up more unstable. Hail is not a big concern with this system. If hail forms, it will likely end up as quarter sized or smaller. The fast rate of these storms will likely limit the flash flood potential. Most locations could see rainfall totals around 1-1.50″.

High Wind Warning: The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, and Pickens counties starting at 5 PM and ending at 10 PM. Winds are expected to be a little higher than the rest of Central Alabama with sustained winds of 20-25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Winds this strong can result in downed trees and power outages BEFORE the storms move in.

Wind Advisory: A wind advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama today starting at 9 AM and ending Thursday morning at 1 AM. Plan for wind speeds to increase from the south late this morning and afternoon at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40-45 mph. We could see isolated non-thunderstorm wind gusts at higher elevations at 50 mph. Winds this strong has the potential to knock trees down and create power outages BEFORE the storms arrive. It is very important that you secure outdoor objects and keep your electronics charged.

We are starting this morning out very warm with most of us in the 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy and dry. Out to the west we are watching the system that is forecast to move into our area this evening. It is producing a line of strong and severe storms in parts of east Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. It is forecast to move to the east and intensify as it approaches Mississippi this afternoon. Temperatures today are forecast to warm into the lower 80s. Winds will increase late this morning and into the afternoon hours. With saturated grounds from recent rainfall, it won’t take a lot of wind to knock trees down and produce sporadic power outages before the storms move in. Storms are forecast to impact Central Alabama from 6 PM - 2 AM.

Timing:

10 AM - 6 PM: Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but we will likely stay mostly dry during the daylight hours. Wind will be the big story. Plan for sustained winds at 15-25 mph with gusts around 40 mph. Some isolated spots could see gusts as high as 50 mph. Plan for watches to be issued for our area around the 4-5 PM hours. 6 PM - 10 PM: Areas along and west of I-65 will likely see a line of intense storms move through the area. This includes Marion, Winston, Walker, Fayette, Lamar, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Hale, and Bibb counties. Prepare for dangerous wind gusts between 60-80 mph with a tornado threat. The active severe threat will only last for 10-20 minutes max. The rest of the time will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds. 8 PM - 11 PM: Areas along I-65 will likely see the intense line of storms move through the area. Areas impacted include Cullman, Jefferson, Shelby, Chilton, Talladega, St. Clair, and Blount counties. Wind gusts up to 70 mph possible with the threat for spin-up tornadoes.

10 PM - 2 AM: East Alabama will be the last area impacted by storms. Counties like Etowah, Cherokee, Calhoun, Coosa, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, and Chambers counties will likely be impacted. The threat ends for all of Central Alabama by 2 AM Thursday morning. Winds should lower, and we begin to dry out as we approach sunrise tomorrow morning.

Thursday’s Forecast: Thursday is shaping up to be mostly dry with decreasing cloud cover. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 50s Thursday morning with highs in the upper 60s. It’ll be breezy tomorrow, but nothing like today. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph.

Mostly Dry Weekend: The upcoming weekend is looking mostly dry and comfortable. Friday will end up partly cloudy and cooler. We could see temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Friday morning. We’ll end up with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday could give way to a small rain chance, but most of us will likely stay dry as a disturbance moves along the Gulf Coast. Highs Saturday and Sunday are forecast to warm into the lower 70s with overnight lows in the 40s. We will likely see plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon.

Watching Next Tuesday: Models are hinting that our next storm system could impact the Southeast next Tuesday. The timing and intensity of this system remains a big question this far out. I do see the potential for strong storms, but determining the impact and exact location of the threat is unknown this far out. This system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall and the potential for flooding. We will know a lot more about this system over the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for frequent weather updates. Have multiple ways to receive warnings today.

