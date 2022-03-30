Fatal house early morning house fire in Forestdale

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire in Forestdale Wednesday morning has resulted in a death, according to Forestdale Fire Chief Ty Gober.

The fire happened at a home on Hodges Cemetery Road.

No additional information has been released.

Please check back for updates.

