Fatal house early morning house fire in Forestdale
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire in Forestdale Wednesday morning has resulted in a death, according to Forestdale Fire Chief Ty Gober.
The fire happened at a home on Hodges Cemetery Road.
No additional information has been released.
Please check back for updates.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.