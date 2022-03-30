LawCall
EMA’s preparing for possible damaging straight-line winds Wednesday

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Damaging straight line winds could be an issue Wednesday when a line of storms pushes through the state.

Last week, strong winds toppled trees onto houses in Hale County. Straight line winds can be just as destructive as tornadoes. The recent heavy rains only add to the problem by saturating the ground, which can put trees at a greater risk of falling.

”As much as the ground is already wet. It doesn’t matter if you live in a manufactured home or a brick home, if a tree falls on it, it could damage it. We’ve already had two fatalities off of Hargrove Road from straight-line wind damage,” Nick Lolley, a Tuscaloosa County EMA Director said.

Lolley says six people have died so far this year in Tuscaloosa County from weather-related incidents including three people last week found submerged in a car in the Holt community.

Lolley can’t stress it enough, don’t wait until the storm hits to prepare for it. He also says stay off flooded roads.

“Take this seriously and get in your safe place to where you are safe from a tornado and basically if you have trees around that you are safe if one falls on your home,” Lolley said.

Lolley also encourages you to buy a helmet to protect yourself from falling debris if you have to go into a safe place or shelter.

Storm shelters in Tuscaloosa County will likely open Wednesday afternoon. You can see when they open here: https://www.tuscaloosacountyema.org/storm-shelters

