Crews battling house fires in Birmingham

House fire on Fourth Court West in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say they are battling house fires that happened in Birmingham on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Officials say this fire happened at 411 Fourth Court West, in the Graymont area. Authorities say two homes are involved in the fire.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

