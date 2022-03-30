Birmingham F.O.P. officials say mayor’s plan to increase pay by 5% is not enough

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police members are responding to Mayor Randall Woodfin’s plan to increase all city employee’s pay by five percent.

“They just feel like they aren’t being paid their worth,” FOP Trustee Chairman Lawrence Billups said. “Especially the younger guys.”

Birmingham Police Officer Lawrence Billups sits on the Fraternal Order of Police Board of Trustees and he said about 90% of the department is concerned about their pay, even after Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a five percent cost of living increase for all employees.

“We got a lot of young guys that are thinking about leaving,” he said. “We got a lot of guys who are eligible to retire who are thinking of retiring. As a police department and as a city, we can’t afford to lose anybody else.”

In Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal, all city employees will get a guaranteed immediate five percent cost of living raise that will cost the city more than $11 million. The plan includes up to another five percent after July 1, based on merit and a longevity payment for certain employees.

Billups said officers are happy with the five percent cost of living increase, but the rest of Woodfin’s plan is upsetting some officers.

“It’s the misrepresentation that by him giving a merit raise and a longevity, it’s actually a substantial raise for everybody and it is not,” Billups said. “When the mayor says he is going to give us a merit, he understands that those merit’s are built into officer’s pay. It’s nothing he’s giving because he can’t. When they hire on, they get those merits. He’s not giving anything to us. It’s something we already have.”

Billups said some officers were previously told they would get a 15 percent raise and changes to their pay steps, but in his town hall, Mayor Woodfin said that much is not possible.

Billups said he thinks when BPD officers did not show up for their shifts last week, Mayor Woodfin got mad.

“The mayor promised us raises and outlined the way he was going to give those raises,” Billups said. “City council had agreed on those raises. But, by the time we got out of City Hall, some text messages went out and emails went out and those guys didn’t get the information in time that the mayor has actually agreed to give us what we asked for. For some reason, when those guys walked out, he got mad. He comes back Friday and goes totally left on us by saying he’s giving us this, when in all actuality, he is not. He made it try to sound good, but it’s not good.”

Billups said he has not heard of another walk out on the horizon and that the FOP does not encourage officers to not show up for their shifts.

He is hoping the mayor, city council, or Jefferson County Personnel Board will sit down with the FOP and officers so they can come to an agreement.

The personnel board is set to vote on the pay increases next month.

