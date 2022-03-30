Birmingham City Council approves pay increases for city workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council has approved Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to give city workers a pay increase.

The full council approved a 5% cost of living adjustment pay raise Tuesday morning, as well as a 5% merit-based raise, which means some employees will be getting a 10% pay increase within one year.

The full council approved more than $11.6 million to be used for an immediate 5% cost of living adjustment pay raise and a 5% merit-based raise, which will start July 1.

“For every dollar we spend, $0.78 goes to our employees. Now, that’s a significant amount, right? We have people that have been here for 20 and 30 plus years, we have people that have been here 10, 20 years, we have a whole new generation of employees that have to take care of their families,” Mayor Woodfin explained.

Merit-based pay increases are determined by start date and performance, so many employees will receive a 10% raise.

Mayor Woodfin said the needs of city workers aren’t confined to a fiscal year.

“From July 2021 to June 30th of 2022, what we’ve done is we started with a 3% cost of living adjustment for our employees. We included a 5% merit. We did longevity pay, we solved for our pension, which was millions of dollars. In addition to that, our employees did not absorb any increase in their insurance, and then we turned around with our opera funds and the first thing that we did was give all of our employees a $5,000 premium pay,” Mayor Woodfin said.

The mayor said he’s relieved the council approved his proposal.

“Many of them have not had the opportunity to take off over the last two years and use any vacation time. Many of them have put their lives at risk in the middle of a global health pandemic, and I think it’s important for us to find every, single way we can to say two words: thank you,” Mayor Woodfin said.

The pay increase must be approved by the Jefferson County Personnel Board before those increases can take effect.

The board is schedule to meet in April.

