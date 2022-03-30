LawCall
Amazon union vote count underway in Bessemer

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The votes are being counted again in the union push at Amazon’s Bessemer facility. If the vote passes, then it could mean better working conditions for Amazon employees.

Back in November, the National Labor Relations Board granted a new election based on Retail, Wholesale and Department Store union’s objections to some of Amazon’s actions during the union vote last spring.

We’re told 6,100 ballots were mailed out to employees in February. It could be a history-making vote if workers decide to join the union. That’s why there is national attention on this vote again.

We spoke with Dr. Jack Howard, a professor of management with UAB’s Collat School of Business, about the vote. Howard says depending on the outcome, it could have a trickle-down effect within Amazon.

Both Amazon and the union will have observers present keeping an eye on the vote count. We will let you know the results as soon as we get them.

