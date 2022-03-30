LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Allergies, COVID, or something else?

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BA.2, the highly contagious Omicron subvariant, is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States and it’s causing some confusion for allergy sufferers and those fighting flu.

How do you know the difference?

It can be very confusing and somewhat scary because many of the symptoms associated with COVID overlap with flu, the common cold, and allergies.

That green or yellowish coating on your car and other outdoor surfaces are telltale signs we’re in allergy season.

Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health said itchy, watery eyes, sneezing, and runny nose are typically allergy symptoms, although you may have a cough and feel a bit run down.

But if you’re feeling especially fatigued, have body aches, a fever, chills, or loss of taste and smell, you’re probably dealing with COVID, or maybe the flu.

The CDC said about 55% of all new COVID-19 infections last week were caused by the BA.2 variant.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said less than 2% of cases have been detected in the state, so far.

“The way that we determine that is you take a test from someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and that particular sample is sent off for more analysis, more expensive, more time consuming tests, to determine exactly what type of strain of virus it is that we’re dealing with, and the way that we do that here, and the way it is around much of the rest of the country is, it’s just a few samples here and there that are sent. So, we just have not detected yet. Again, that doesn’t mean it’s not here, but it is not here in Jefferson County…it has not yet been detected in Jefferson County,” Dr. Willeford explained.

The only way to know for sure that you don’t have COVID is to get tested.

You can do that at home, or at your doctor’s office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon Panama City Beach Police closed down part of Front Beach Road to curb spring...
One injured, 3 arrested in Panama City Beach shooting
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
I-20/59 EB @ MP124.6 ramp to EXIT 124B I-65 S in Birmingham.
Major crash closes ramp off I-20/59EB
A group of police officers gather on Ocean Drive and 8th Street in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday,...
Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’

Latest News

B'ham $53 million surplus revenue from sales, lodging tax
How did Birmingham acquire a $53 million surplus?
Jefferson County EMA preparing for storms
Jefferson County EMA, others preparing for severe weather
The Birmingham City Council has approved Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to give city workers...
Birmingham City Council approves pay increases for city workers
Source: WBRC video
Marion County preparing for potential severe weather