76-year-old man killed in crash in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced that a man was killed in a car crash in Lamar County on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Authorities say 76-year-old Freddy A. Taylor was killed, when the car he was driving was hit by another car on Wednesday morning. Taylor’s car traveled off of the roadway, hitting a tree.

This crash happened on Alabama 17 near the 247 mile marker, just one mile north of Vernon.

Officials with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the cause of the crash,

