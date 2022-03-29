Where do we stand when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County health leaders teamed up with a local non-profit Monday night to discuss where we currently stand in the COVID-19 pandemic.

You’d think by now we’ve learned all there is to know about COVID-19, but that’s just not the case. The virus is ever-evolving.

As a way to keep the facts front of mind, the Jefferson County Health Department teamed up with the Trinity Community Development Center, Inc. Monday night to answer any continuing, pressing questions the public may have about COVID-19.

Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Hicks with JCDH said the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Alabama and across the country have dropped drastically.

“Generally speaking, we’re getting about 15-20 new cases per day. Remember, just a few weeks ago, we were talking about hundreds of cases per day. So, we’re in a very good place right here. We hope it continues that way,” Hicks said.

Dr. Hicks said the way to keep cases down is to stay vigilant and use your best judgment when out and about.

An uptick in COVID-19 cases in parts of China and here in the U.S. had some people concerned about another possible surge.

Thousands of new cases were being reported per day in places like China’s city of Shanghai, which was facing a lockdown.

Some wondered if the same could soon happen in Alabama.

“The cases are dropping and we hope that things don’t go back in the other direction, but we’re seeing now that almost twice a year, we’re seeing these surges coming up. We are hearing about this new subvariant, and there are some parts of the U.S. where you’re hearing about cases tick up a little bit and we do think that may happen here locally. But, I don’t think we need to panic about it,” Hicks explained.

Hicks said the sub-variant of Omicron, BA.2, is more contagious and was behind most of the new cases.

He said he’s not too concerned about the sub-variant BA.2 because of the amount of natural and vaccine-induced immunity that we currently have.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.