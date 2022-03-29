Tuscaloosa’s Steve Brown talks entertainer safety after Oscars slap

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian Steve Brown, who is a Tuscaloosa native, says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars is out of line.

“I thought it was a sad situation. It was bad overall for everybody involved. I just hope that there is a resolution to it.”

Brown is a big fan of Smith and Rock. He’s hoping the two can resolve the situation. But the incident did trigger Brown after an audience member attacked him on stage in 2018 at a comedy show in South Carolina.

“It really got ugly. Several people were hurt. I got hit by the mic stand. I required a couple of stitches,” Brown said.

Brown sharing with us what he’s never said publicly. He suffered post-traumatic stress after the attack at home and on stage.

“I would literally be on stage doing my job and I would look out in the audience and see this guy even though I knew he was in prison,” Brown said.

That’s why Brown says security needs to be tight around entertainers.

“I think that protecting professional entertainers at all costs should be high on the agenda. People shouldn’t be able to run on stage like that and assault you in that manner without getting checked or being stopped. I don’t care who it was,” Brown added.

Brown is hoping others won’t replicate what Will Smith did to Chris Rock.

Brown does take boxing lessons and says he’s not afraid to use them in the event something similar happens to him in the future.

By the way, Brown will be at the Stardome April 7-10.

