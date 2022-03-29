LawCall
Tuscaloosa VCU investigating after two people shot Monday evening

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.

Authorities responded to the 3000 block of 27th Street where they say two people were shot. Police say one of the victims suffered critical injuries.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

