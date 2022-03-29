LawCall
Stillman College hosts health fair in honor of former student

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College continues an effort that began when a former student died after not seeing a doctor when he became ill.

Denzel Davis died from viral bronchitis in 2018. No one knew he was sick. He didn’t seek medical assistance because he didn’t have insurance according to the school.

His death inspired the school to help non-students too.

At the annual Denzel Davis Memorial Health Fair, the community is invited to Stillman’s campus for free health screenings including high blood pressure, diabetes, HIV AIDS and Sickle Cell Anemia.

Visitors can also to talk to experts about their physical and mental health too.

Stillman administrators hope this effort encourages people to take control of their health if they haven’t already.

“Let them know that it really is OK. There really are good people out here who care about you who want to help you. That we think that there will be a connection and make sure that the next time somebody is sick, the next time somebody is ill that they won’t have that hesitancy,” said Tomalisa Washington, Director of Student Development explained.

The health fair is Tuesday from 11am-1pm on the Stillman College campus quad.

