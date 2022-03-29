Shooting victim shows up at Birmingham Fire Station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say an investigation is underway after a gunshot victim showed up to Fire Station 16 just before 8:30 a.m. on March 29.

The extent of the victim’s injuries has not been determined. Detectives are in the process of gathering information to determine the location the shooting occurred.

Police say no arrests have been made.

