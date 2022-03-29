LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Prediabetes has more than doubled among US teens

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health...
Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes, and heart disease.(vadimguzhva/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research highlights a disturbing trend among the nation’s youth.

Rates of prediabetes among teens have more than doubled over a nearly two-decade span, according to a study published Monday in the JAMA Pediatrics Journal.

The findings were based on data from 12-to-19-year-olds and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes and heart disease.

Researchers say they can’t pin down why prediabetes has increased among teens, adding that’s an issue that needs to be investigated further.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon Panama City Beach Police closed down part of Front Beach Road to curb spring...
One injured, 3 arrested in Panama City Beach shooting
I-20/59 EB @ MP124.6 ramp to EXIT 124B I-65 S in Birmingham.
Major crash closes ramp off I-20/59EB
A group of police officers gather on Ocean Drive and 8th Street in Miami Beach, Fla., Friday,...
Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
States sending the most people to Alabama

Latest News

The lawsuit comes amid a partisan divide over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues...
Florida, 20 other states challenge CDC transit mask rule
This 2016 photo provided by the Sierra Vista, Ariz., Police Department shows David Frodsham....
Civilian Army leader led child porn ring, risked US security, investigation finds
President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.
Biden to sign bill making lynching a federal hate crime
Recap: Don Young lies in state
Recap: Don Young lies in state
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and...
‘Stealth omicron’ now dominant variant in US, CDC reports