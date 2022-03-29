LawCall
No one injured in McDonald Chapel community house fire

Fire investigation in McDonald Chapel community
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Officials were on the scene of a house fire in the McDonald Chapel community early this morning.

The fire started at a home in the 5500 block of Mexico Ave.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured.

