No one injured in McDonald Chapel community house fire

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Officials were on the scene of a house fire in the McDonald Chapel community early this morning.

The fire started at a home in the 5500 block of Mexico Ave.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured.

