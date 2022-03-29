Major Crash on I-459NB closes lanes at 280 exit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a major crash on I-459 NB at Exit 19 US280 in Birmingham Tuesday, according to ALGO Traffic officials.

The wreck happened at 2:30 p.m.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Several miles of delay due to a crash on I-459 NB by Hwy 280. ALL LANES BLOCKED, Find an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/JoS2CfZrOH — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) March 29, 2022

Moderate Crash on I-459 NB @ MP 20 at Exit 19 US280 in Birmingham. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/AXURgOwtQj — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) March 29, 2022

The through lanes and both shoulders were closed. Drivers were asked to talk alternate routes and avoid the area.

