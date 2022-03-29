LawCall
Major Crash on I-459NB closes lanes at 280 exit

Major crash at I-459 near 280
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There was a major crash on I-459 NB at Exit 19 US280 in Birmingham Tuesday, according to ALGO Traffic officials.

The wreck happened at 2:30 p.m.

The through lanes and both shoulders were closed. Drivers were asked to talk alternate routes and avoid the area.

