Jefferson Co. suspects arrested in Coffee Co., possibly on way to Panama City Beach

COFFEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies stopped four people traveling from Jefferson County and deputies said they found 60 grams of marijuana in the vehicle as well as several firearms.

Deputies made the traffic stop on March 26, 2022, in the area of County Road 427 and County Road 417.

Deputies said they believe all four people were on their way tp Panama City Beach.

Nadarren Crenshaw, of Jefferson County, was arrested and is charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit.

Chavias Cosby, of Birmingham, was arrested and is charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Carrying Pistol Without a Permit.

Taylor McCloud, of Birmingham, had an active warrant out of Jefferson County and he is being extradited.

The 4th person is a minor and deputies are not releasing details.

