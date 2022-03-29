LawCall
Grocery store being planned for Birmingham’s west side

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good news for Birmingham’s west side. A grocery store is being planned for 5 Points West. That area is in need of healthy food options.

According to city leaders, a Food Giant will make its way back to Birmingham.

On Monday, Mayor Randall Woodfin and the city council approved an incentive agreement making way for the new grocery store to open in the old Winn Dixie building just off Bessemer Road.

The 25,000 square foot store is half the size of the Winn Dixie. Cornell Wesley, the director of the Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity, says the large size of the building made it difficult for the city to recruit new tenants until now. He says the community has cried out for things like fresh fruit and vegetables and more.

“A grocery store with the intentionality of being loud about the healthy food options and we are eager to see their involvement in the community not just in providing products and services but also being a true community partner,” Wesley said.

Wesley says the incentive agreement is being financed from a $2 million spending plan earmarked for grocery store recruitment.

The project is expected to be complete by early 2023.

We’re told the city will talk more about this big announcement Tuesday and what it could mean for other neighborhoods as well.

